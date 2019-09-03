Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
John Costello, 63

Worcester - John Costello, 63, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Friday, August 30, 2019. He leaves his wife of over 41 years, Diane L. (Karlgren) Costello; 2 sons- Sean and Matthew Costello both of Worcester; a daughter- Michelle Costello of Auburn; 2 brothers- Michael Costello of Medway and Captain Patrick Costello and his wife Susan of Virginia; 2 sisters- Mary Costello of Maine and Kate Donahue and her husband Chris of New York; his father- Commander Peter M. Costello of Maine; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Lucille V. (Garneau) Costello.

John was born in Berlin, NH and graduated from Westborough High School. He attended College of the Holy Cross and worked for many years as a grocery store manager at Julio's Supermarkets and Stop and Shop Supermarkets. He enjoyed music, golfing, vacationing in Maine, and classic cars. He enjoyed mentoring people and above all he loved spending time with his family.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in Nordgren Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. The funeral service and burial will be private. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
