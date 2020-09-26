Jack Creamer, 83
WORCESTER - John F. "Jack" Creamer, Jr., 83, formerly of Goucher Ave., died peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center. His beloved wife of 52 years, Margaret M. "Peg" (Cooney) Creamer died on June 8, 2014.
He leaves three sons, Michael G. Creamer of Watertown, Stephen J. Creamer and his wife Deanna of Medford, Joseph P. Creamer and his wife Melissa of Delmar, NY; two daughters, Elizabeth A. Dunn and her husband Steven of Worcester, Mary M. Creamer and her partner Brandon Tate of Chicago, IL; a sister, Ann T. Firlings and her husband Carl of Hyde Park, NY; three sisters-in-law, Mary (Thames) Creamer of Auburn, Alice (Pietro) Creamer of Owl's Head, ME, Virginia (Cooney) Benison of Holden; two brothers-in-law, Timothy J. Cooney and his wife Joyce of Holden, Bernard J. Cooney and his wife Jean of Olney, MD; 12 grandchildren, Delia and Isabel Ridge Creamer, Harrison, Hannah, and Liam Creamer, Hailey and Madison Dunn, Lucia, Cecilia, Timothy, Simon, and Gabriel Creamer; and many nieces and nephews. His son, Sean F. Creamer died in 1989. His two brothers, Robert C. and Richard M. Creamer also predeceased him.
He was born and raised in Worcester, son of the late John F. and Dorothy U. (Portle) Creamer. He graduated from St. Peter's High School in 1955, Holy Cross College in 1959, and also earned one Master's Degree in Spanish from Assumption College and a second Master's Degree in Education from Worcester State College.
Jack taught Spanish and Latin at Hudson High School for 38 years until his retirement in 1998. After retirement he briefly taught part-time at St. Mary's School, Shrewsbury and worked as a Spanish tutor at Quinsigamond Community College until 2018. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Since 1966, he was an active member of St. Joan of Arc Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister for 40 years, was a member of the prayer group, taught English as a Second Language, collected door-to-door for the Bishop's Fund, and volunteered with the Marriage Ministry. He was a regular at the Greendale YMCA, where he enjoyed swimming and, in his later years, took exercise classes. He was an ardent fan of the Red Sox and Bruins. His interests included classic movies, history, and Spanish culture, especially the history of the Spanish Civil War.
A CALLING HOUR will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. on TUESDAY, SEPT. 29th at KELLY FUNERAL HOME, 154 Lincoln St., followed by a FUNERAL MASS at 11 A.M. in ST. JOAN OF ARC CHURCH, 570 Lincoln St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. After the pandemic subsides, Jack's family plans to have a Memorial Celebration of his Life.
The family suggests donations in memory of Jack be made to the Mary Beth Benison Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 160, Holden, MA 01520. www.mbbloves.org
