Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
View Map
John W. Creelman, 69

Worcester/Auburn - John Warren Creelman, 69, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after suffering from a long illness. Born in Worcester on February 27, 1950, John was raised in Auburn the son of O. Warren and Donna (White) Creelman and lived most of his life in Worcester.

He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his devoted wife, Sharon (Tillson) Creelman; his three sons, Keith Creelman and his wife, Jennifer of Sturbridge, Jon-Michael Creelman of Shrewsbury, and Kyle Creelman of Charlton; three grandchildren, Parker, 8, Annabelle,6, and Madelyn, 11; two brothers, James and Joel Creelman both of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

John attended Auburn schools and graduated from Saint John's High School in Shrewsbury, class of 1968, where he was a tristar athlete. He graduated from Assumption College in 1972 where he majored in sociology and played baseball and soccer.

He worked at John Hancock Insurance Company and Wampole Laboratories as a salesman before opening Graphics Plus in Auburn which he ran for 30 years with several dedicated employees.

John was an enthusiastic New England sports fan and particularly enjoyed rooting for the Patriots. As a proud father and friend, John coached his sons in the Southbridge Little League, West Side Babe Ruth in Worcester, AAU Baseball, and the Auburn American Legion Baseball for a total of 18 years.

First and foremost, John was a family man who enjoyed any activity that brought them closer. He looked forward to vacationing at the beach in Maine, and most recently, loved watching his grandchildren play baseball and soccer.

John's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to all the nurses and doctors at Saint Vincent Hospital for the compassionate and dedicated care they provided throughout his illness.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with John's family from 2 to 4 pm on Friday, January 31, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. The family will honor and celebrate John's life by gathering for a private memorial service at their convenience. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
