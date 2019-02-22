|
John P. Crimmin, 65
Venice, FL - John P. Crimmin, 65 of Venice, FL and Portland, ME died unexpectedly on February 18, 2019 in Venice, FL.
He was born in Worcester, MA on November 22, 1953 the son of the late William F. and Patricia A. (Horan) Crimmin.
For the last 20 years, he was employed at Westrock Corp. where he was Director of National Accounts. John was an avid golfer, enjoyed all of the New England Sports, most recently the New England Patriots Super Bowl Victory.
He shared 16 years of marriage with Ellen (McGinty) Crimmin of Venice, FL.
In addition to his wife, family members include 3 daughters, Erin Bjorkdahl and husband, Erik, Lauren Crimmin and Megan Crimmin and fiancé, Dylan all of Portland, 2 grandchildren, Henrik and Ainsley, 3 brothers, Stephen Crimmin and wife, Rita of VT, Kevin Crimmin and William Crimmin and wife, Nancy both of Worcester, MA and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are welcome to visit with the family on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2-4PM followed by a funeral at 4PM at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Following cremation, inurnment will take place at the columbarium in Evergreen Cemetery, Portland. To view John's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.athutchins.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: at
.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019