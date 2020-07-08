John J. Cronin Jr., 68



WORCESTER - John J. Cronin Jr., 68, of Worcester, passed away on Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020 at the UMass Medical Center.



John leaves behind his caring wife, Mary (McGinn) Cronin. They recently celebrated 34 years of marriage.



He is survived by his three children and their families; James Cronin of Worcester, and his wife Julia and their daughter Mira; William Cronin, of Arnold, MD, and his wife Lee-Anne, and their sons Sullivan and Wells; Molly Cronin of Leicester, and her husband Timothy Fullen. John also leaves behind his sisters, Kathleen Dailey, Maureen Cronin, Patricia Peterson and her husband Paul, Eileen Cronin, Anne-Marie Leahy and her husband Francis Leahy; and his brother Paul Cronin and his wife Nancy. John also leaves his Mother-in-Law, Lillian McGinn, with whom he shared his home. John has many nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss him.



John was born in Worcester to John Cronin Sr. and Patricia (Sullivan) Cronin on May 29, 1952. He was a graduate of Doherty High School in the class of 1970, after which he graduated from Quinsigamond College and Fitchburg State University. He also earned a Master's degree in Criminal Justice from Anna Maria College. John served his country in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Germany, Iran, and Italy. He joined the Worcester Police Department in 1980. During his 35 years, he served in Operations, Traffic and Service Divisions. John retired as a Sergeant in the Bureau of Professional Standards in 2015. At the time he fell ill, he was working part time for O'Reilly's Auto Parts in Worcester.



John, an avid reader, could be found on daily walks to Tatnuck Square. He enjoyed getting coffee with the guys at Dunkin Donuts on Shrewsbury St. and working on the Telegram's crossword puzzles.



There are calling hours Saturday, July 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. Other funeral services will be held privately.



In lieu of flowers, donations in John's honor may be made to the Greater Worcester Community Foundation, 370 Main St., Suite 650, Worcester 01608.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store