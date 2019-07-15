Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
John Crotty Obituary
John R. "Jack" Crotty

Attleboro - John R. Crotty, 90, of Attleboro, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019. John grew up in Worcester and graduated with the Class of 1946 from St. Peter's High School. He worked for over 30 years as a teacher and guidance counselor in Framingham Public Schools. John was a proud US Army veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Cecilia (DaSilva) Crotty. Loving father to Cathleen Sullivan of Attleboro and late John E. Crotty. Cherished grandfather to Andrew Silva. Treasured sibling to Helen Ouellette and husband Francis of Worcester and the late James Crotty and Margaret Campbell. Also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. Funeral Mass on July 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main Street, Attleboro. Burial with military honors in St Mary's Cemetery, North Attleboro. For directions or online guestbook, please visit

duffy-poule.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 15 to July 16, 2019
