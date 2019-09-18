|
John R. Crowe, 92
Sweden, Maine - Our Father who art now in Heaven, John R. Crowe is your name. You answered to many names throughout your 92 years; as brother to Irene Swanson of New Canaan, CT, as husband to Shirley, whom you loved and adored for 68 years, as Dad and Papa to your five kids, Stephen, Laureen, Pamela, Susan and Jonathan, your eight grandkids shouted "Gramps" when you visited and ten great- grandchildren chimed "Great- Gramps when you played silly games with them. So many other people called you Reverend as you spent a deeply fulfilling life in the ministry to parishes in the Maine towns of Sweden, Harrison and North Bridgton; East Woodstock Connecticut, and Worcester Massachusetts. Students in Rutland, Mass, Bridgton Academy and Admiral Faragut Academy called you teacher. During WWII you were addressed as Seaman First Class as you trained to be a Navigator. You were scout leader and coach to some. Many others have called you mentor and tutor but your favorite title will always be Friend.
Your life that was completed on this earth, Sunday September 15, 2019 at approximately 8:30pm, will be celebrated! Your family was with you then & we will now carry you in our hearts, but first we want everyone to join us in saying "here's to a wonderful man, that loved us well, & taught us to reach out & do the same" on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3pm at the First Congregational Church, U.C.C.; 33 S. High Street in Bridgton, Maine.
Gifts may be given in John's memory to the Sweden Food Pantry, 137 Bridgton Rd., Sweden, ME 04040.
Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Condolences and tributes may be shared with John's family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.
