Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service
8 Elm Street
Bridgton, ME 04009
207-647-5502
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
First Congregational Church, U.C.C
33 S. High Street
Bridgton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Crowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Crowe Obituary
John R. Crowe, 92

Sweden, Maine - Our Father who art now in Heaven, John R. Crowe is your name. You answered to many names throughout your 92 years; as brother to Irene Swanson of New Canaan, CT, as husband to Shirley, whom you loved and adored for 68 years, as Dad and Papa to your five kids, Stephen, Laureen, Pamela, Susan and Jonathan, your eight grandkids shouted "Gramps" when you visited and ten great- grandchildren chimed "Great- Gramps when you played silly games with them. So many other people called you Reverend as you spent a deeply fulfilling life in the ministry to parishes in the Maine towns of Sweden, Harrison and North Bridgton; East Woodstock Connecticut, and Worcester Massachusetts. Students in Rutland, Mass, Bridgton Academy and Admiral Faragut Academy called you teacher. During WWII you were addressed as Seaman First Class as you trained to be a Navigator. You were scout leader and coach to some. Many others have called you mentor and tutor but your favorite title will always be Friend.

Your life that was completed on this earth, Sunday September 15, 2019 at approximately 8:30pm, will be celebrated! Your family was with you then & we will now carry you in our hearts, but first we want everyone to join us in saying "here's to a wonderful man, that loved us well, & taught us to reach out & do the same" on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3pm at the First Congregational Church, U.C.C.; 33 S. High Street in Bridgton, Maine.

Gifts may be given in John's memory to the Sweden Food Pantry, 137 Bridgton Rd., Sweden, ME 04040.

Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Condolences and tributes may be shared with John's family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now