John Curran


1947 - 2020
John Curran Obituary
John M. Curran, 72

Clinton - John M. "Jack" Curran, 72, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. He is survived by his son, Paul M. Curran, and grandson Joshua; siblings: Edward Curran of Clinton; William Curran & wife Lorraine of Hubbardston; Paul Curran & wife Christine of Phillipston; and Denise Glidden of Leominster; sister-in-law Katie Curran of Hubbardston; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends from MWRA. He is pre-deceased by his brother Denis T. Curran.

Jack was born in Clinton, son of the late Edward & Dorothy (Salmon) Curran. He attended local schools and graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1966. A master craftsman and woodworker, Jack spent his career in carpentry, working for several local contractors, the Digital Equipment Corporation, and later with the MA Water Resource Authority, from where he ultimately retired. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed fishing and visiting with friends at the Acre Club in Clinton. In accordance with his wishes, funeral arrangements will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
