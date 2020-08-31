John W. Curran, Jr., 73Shrewsbury - John W. Curran, Jr., 73, passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2020 at his home.He was born in Worcester on February 1, 1947 and attended local schools before enlisting in the United States Army to proudly serve his country during the Vietnam War.John worked for over 30 years as a steam fitter in the City of Worcester and in his free time he enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.He leaves many to cherish his memory including his wife of 34 years, Marilyn (True) Curran; his step mother, Elizabeth McCarthy of Webster; his children, Ken D. True of California and Karen True of Millbury; his siblings, Christopher Curran of Thompson, CT., Jillian Curran of Worcester; June T. Beam and her husband, Leslie of Worcester and Michael J. Curran and his wife, Amy of Millbury; a granddaughter, Tiffany and a great grandson, Jace; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends.John was predeceased by his parents, John W. Curran, Sr. and June T. (Hedlund) Curran and his son Kevin D. True.Family and friends will gather to celebrate John's life on Thursday, September 3rd from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 4th at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon. Please meet directly at the cemetery.