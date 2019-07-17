|
John H. Cushing,
Dover-Foxcroft, Maine - John H. Cushing, 81, of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, passed away on July 15th, 2019 in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. He was the loving husband of Juanita Hersey Cushing to whom he had been married for over 51 years and who predeceased him in 2017.
A native of North Brookfield, MA, he was born on August 10th, 1937 in Worcester to Leo H. and Veronica (McColley) Cushing. He graduated in 1955 from North Brookfield High School and joined the US Navy Reserves. Before moving to Dover-Foxcroft in 1962 he worked as a regional manager for Western Auto covering the entire state of Maine. He then worked for Mayo Regional Hospital, retiring in 2000.
He married Juanita in 1965 and they celebrated over fifty-one years of happiness together. John was a communicant of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Parish and was a member of the Father Patrick Hayes Council of the Knights of Columbus. He is well known for his love and passion for Kiwanis locally, in New England, and worldwide. He was a 53-year life member of the Kiwanis Club of Dover-Foxcroft where he served as president and treasurer for many years. In the 1990's he served as Lt. Governor of Division Two of the New England District of Kiwanis International. Both he and Juanita embraced Kiwanis ideals. Both were Red Jacket recipients in support of New England Kiwanis Pediatric Trauma Institute. On the Kiwanis International level both John and Juanita were members of the distinguished John Morton Society.
In retirement John and Juanita traveled across the country in their RV and spent many winters in their home in Fort Myers where both stayed active in Kiwanis service. John also spent many years after retirement as a materials management consultant sharing his knowledge and expertise with hospitals throughout the entire country. He served until late 2017 as a member of the Board of Directors of Hospital Administrative District #4 and Mayo Regional Hospital.
John was predeceased by his parents and his wife, as well as his aunt and uncle Leo and Luella Leduc, who played a prominent role in his entire life. He is survived by his brother William Cushing, CFX, of Shrewsbury, MA and Juanita's nephew and niece Dick and Deb Dunham of Corinth, ME, and nieces Marie, Agnes, and Margaret McColley of Swansea, MA. He also leaves special family friends Barb and Bob Moore and Ellen and Dave McDermott of Dover-Foxcroft, innumerous friends in his Kiwanis circle locally and across New England, and neighbors Jake and Glenda Smith.
A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 22nd at 10 O'clock at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on High Street in Dover-Foxcroft. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to The Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis Charities at PO Box 615 Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426 or the Mayo Regional Hospital EMS Service at 897 W. Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426.
Arrangements are in the care of Lary Funeral Home, Dover-Foxcroft. Condolences may be expressed at
www.laryfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019