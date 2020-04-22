|
John L. Cyr, 75
Titusville, FL - John L. Cyr 75 of Titusville Fl. Passed away from complications of diabetes on April 15. John was the son of Edmond T. Cyr and Isabelle (Francoeur) Cyr of Edmundston N.B Canada. He was predeceased by his brother Raymond Cyr and a son John L. Cyr, Jr.
He is survived by two children Cheryl Cyr of Florida and Tracy Guarino and her two sons Mariano and Luciano Guarino of New York. He is survived by three sisters: Rachelle S. Cloutier of Oxford, MA; Muriel Martel and Lucille Chambers and her husband John of Titusville Fl. He is also survived by two brothers: Ronald Cyr and his wife Linda Mangini of Worcester, MA, George Cyr and his wife Claire of San Francisco CA. John moved to Florida after retiring from Holy Cross College where he worked for many years. Due to the Covid-19 virus there are no funeral arrangements. He will rest in peace with a burial in Southbridge MA where he grew up.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020