John V. D'Apollo
Uxbridge - John D'Apollo passed away peacefully the morning of January 8th. John was an amazing man. He was a hard working father and husband who would do anything for his family. John was deeply loved and will be deeply missed. There are no words for the sorrow he has left.
John was born in Drexel,PA and moved to Grafton, MA where he grew up. He obtained his Bachelors degree and was in the process of working on his Masters. He worked as a Quality Engineer for Foster Corp in Putnam CT.
John was a father, a husband, a son, a brother, an uncle, and a friend to many.
John leaves his 7 year old son Daniel and his wife Zoe. He also leaves his parents Teresa D'Apollo and Richard D'Apollo and his wife Diane, his sister Jillian D'Apollo and her wife Ava, his sister in law Corey Harrison and her husband Derek and their 2 children.
He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his brother Daniel.
All are welcome to gather with John's family Saturday, January 18th 2020 from 11am-1pm followed by a prayer service at 1pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton MA 01536. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a trust for his son c/o Daniel V. D'Apollo Trust , Cornerstone Bank 70 West Boylston Street Worcester MA 01606. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with John's family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020