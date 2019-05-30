|
|
John W. Davis, 75
HUBBARDSTON - John W. Davis, 75, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family on Monday, May 27, 2019 after an illness. Born and raised in Holden, John was the son of the late Albert I. and Evelyn R. (Greenquist) Davis and lived the last 38 years in Hubbardston.
After attending Wachusett Regional High School in Holden, John enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his country from 1961 to 1967 during the Vietnam War. He independently owned and operated an 18-wheeler and worked for Woodland Moving and Warehouse Inc. in West Hartford, Connecticut. He spent many enjoyable years driving cross country with his wife, Michelle. Besides spending time with his family, John looked forward to boating, fishing, cooking, bird watching, racing cars, watching NASCAR and spending time at Lake Winnipesaukee.
He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 31 years, Michelle T. (Lind) Davis; three daughters, Patricia C. Wooden and her husband, James of Whitinsville, Karen A. Nicholson and her husband, Albert of Millbury and Penny A. Hill and her fiancé, Steven Casey of Millbury; two sisters, Joan Cummings of Petersham and Betty Martisen of Arizona; nine grandchildren, Teresa, David, John, Joshua, Stacey, Ashley, Alanna, Brianna and Andrew; 12 great grandchildren; nephews and nieces; and several close friends including, Ken Buzzell and Ricky Nelson; Besides his parents, John is predeceased by two brothers, Edward and Larry Davis.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with John's family from 5 to 8 pm on Monday, June 3, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A graveside service honoring his life will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, June 4, at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 (). To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2019