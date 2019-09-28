|
John (Jay) DeCaire Jr. 68
Grafton/Maryville, TN - passed away on September 9th, 2019 surrounded by his family in Tennessee. He was born in Worcester, MA to the late John Sr. and Helen (Johnson) DeCaire. He grew up in Grafton and graduated from Grafton High School. He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Navy as an electrical engineer. After returning from the Navy, he lived in Grafton where he built his small farm HTC Coral and loved hosting his annual pig roasts for family, friends, and employees. Growing up he played on traveling hockey teams and years later coached his boys' hockey teams and was president of Lakers youth hockey. Jay earned multiple degrees and was instrumental in the manufacturing of laser eye surgery which took him places such as Ireland for a few years and then Florida. He finally settled in Maryville, TN nine years ago with his loving wife where he has been laid to rest on September 12th, 2019 in the Smokey Mountains. He will be remembered most for his unique sense of humor, and his gentle, kind heart. Jay was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle to his family. He is survived by his wife and best friend Marie, daughter Michelle DeCaire and Dave, sons Jeff DeCaire and Lindsey, Jamie DeCaire and wife Kelly, grandchildren Tyler and Shelbi Fields, Mason, Colin, Lucy, and Sidney DeCaire, brothers Kevin and wife Susan DeCaire, Gerald and wife Dorraine DeCaire, sisters Janice Boule and Dr. Patricia DeCaire and husband Joe Antonellis, Uncle Jay to many, and daughters Jessica and Kelci and their children Jayden,Dante,Bryson and his beloved dog-son Packer. Please join the family for a celebration of life at High Fields Golf Course in Grafton on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019