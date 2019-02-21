|
John F. Decker, 75
Holden - John F. Decker, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. Relatives and friends are invited to gather with John's family next Sunday, March 3 from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A full obituary will be published in next Thursday's Telegram. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019