John R. Denning Jr., 71
Cocoa, FLA - John R. Denning Jr. (Jay), 71, beloved husband of Cecile (Suprenaut) Denning passed away peacefully after a long illness on June 10, 2019 in Cocoa, FLA. He was born in Wellesley, MA on October 9, 1948, to John R. and Mary Josephine (Kirwin) Denning.
Jay graduated from St. John's High School in Shrewsbury and attended University of Massachusetts in Amherst. He had lived in Cocoa, FLA, for over 30 years. While in the Worcester area, Jay worked in multi-media primarily in advertising for both radio and print publications and in Florida he had worked in the seafood industry for many years.
Jay had a passion for the sea and was an avid sailor and scuba diver, even once diving on the Andrea Doria. He enjoyed reading and loved travel where some recent trips took him to London, Paris, Costa Rica, and to the Bahamas.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 48 years, Cecile (Seal) Denning and their son, Matthew of Bear Delaware; his sisters, Mary Ellen Feeley of Northborough and her husband, Paul, Kathleen Denning-Lord of Westborough and her husband, Robert, Susan Muenzberg of Sturbridge and her husband, Robert, and Ann Marie Kalinski of Dunbarton, New Hampshire, and her husband, James; and many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Jay's great passion for both science and the sea led him to donate his remains to Science Care, a program that does research in cancer and Alzheimer's. A private memorial was held on Cape Cod waters where his love for the ocean was ignited and hence his life and beautiful spirit celebrated.
