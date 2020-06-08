John F. Dente, 96
Worcester - John F. Dente, 96, of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in the comfort of Brookdale at Eddy Pond in Auburn. He was predeceased by his wife of sixty-four years, Edna (Comeau) Dente.
John is survived by his three loving daughters, Carol Ann Hunt and her husband Stephen of Worcester, Joanne Pogorek and her husband James of Lecanto, FL, and Susan M. Austin and her husband Kenneth of Auburn; a sister, Christina Brunelle of Worcester; three grandsons, Richard Hunt and his wife Karin, Robert Pogorek and his wife Meg, and Brian Pogorek and his wife Andrea; five great grandchildren, Angelina, Jordan, Giavanna, Ellie, and Emma; many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by three sisters, Grace M. Dente, Teresa Mastasavage, and Antoinette Dumas. John was born in Worcester, son of the late, Joseph and Josephine (Setta) Dente, and has lived here all his life. He served proudly in the United States Army, in the 720th Military Police Battalion.
John was a letter carrier with the United States Post Office in Worcester, retiring in 1985. He was a member of Our Lady of Loreto Church, American Legion Post 201, and the DAV Chapter 4. He was also a member, director, and house chairman of the Frohsinn Club. He enjoyed golf and was proud to become a "Hole in One" golf member at Leicester Country Club when he was 87 years of age. He enjoyed woodworking or simply "puttering around" the house. John adored his family and cherished any time he could be with them. He was blessed to be surrounded by so much love.
John's family would like to thank Dr. Alan Jackson for his continued compassionate care. Thank you also to the Hospice team, especially Maureen and Bernice, and to the wonderful staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, the loving care they provided brought comfort to John and to his family.
The family will be celebrating his life privately, but invite people to watch via "live stream" on Thursday, June 11, at 12 Noon, by visiting the funeral home website and selecting "current live services". Interment will follow with Military Honors at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it and the link for "live stream" can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.