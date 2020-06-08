John Dente
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. Dente, 96

Worcester - John F. Dente, 96, of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in the comfort of Brookdale at Eddy Pond in Auburn. He was predeceased by his wife of sixty-four years, Edna (Comeau) Dente.

John is survived by his three loving daughters, Carol Ann Hunt and her husband Stephen of Worcester, Joanne Pogorek and her husband James of Lecanto, FL, and Susan M. Austin and her husband Kenneth of Auburn; a sister, Christina Brunelle of Worcester; three grandsons, Richard Hunt and his wife Karin, Robert Pogorek and his wife Meg, and Brian Pogorek and his wife Andrea; five great grandchildren, Angelina, Jordan, Giavanna, Ellie, and Emma; many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by three sisters, Grace M. Dente, Teresa Mastasavage, and Antoinette Dumas. John was born in Worcester, son of the late, Joseph and Josephine (Setta) Dente, and has lived here all his life. He served proudly in the United States Army, in the 720th Military Police Battalion.

John was a letter carrier with the United States Post Office in Worcester, retiring in 1985. He was a member of Our Lady of Loreto Church, American Legion Post 201, and the DAV Chapter 4. He was also a member, director, and house chairman of the Frohsinn Club. He enjoyed golf and was proud to become a "Hole in One" golf member at Leicester Country Club when he was 87 years of age. He enjoyed woodworking or simply "puttering around" the house. John adored his family and cherished any time he could be with them. He was blessed to be surrounded by so much love.

John's family would like to thank Dr. Alan Jackson for his continued compassionate care. Thank you also to the Hospice team, especially Maureen and Bernice, and to the wonderful staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, the loving care they provided brought comfort to John and to his family.

The family will be celebrating his life privately, but invite people to watch via "live stream" on Thursday, June 11, at 12 Noon, by visiting the funeral home website and selecting "current live services". Interment will follow with Military Honors at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.

The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it and the link for "live stream" can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved