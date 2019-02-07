|
John T. Dimopoulos, 59
ST. THOMAS, USVI - It is with profound sadness that the family of John Triantafyllos Dimopoulos announces his passing February 1, 2019. John was born July 10, 1959 in Hrisohorafa, Greece. In 1970 he and his family moved to Worcester, Massachusetts where he completed his education.
For many years he and his family have been in the restaurant industry. They opened three in South Carolina, the third being in Rock Hill where he met the love of his life, Katie.
They married in 1988, moved to St. Thomas, USVI, and shortly afterwards started their family. For the last thirty years the Dimopoulos family have owned and operated Magens Bay Concessions in St. Thomas.
John was a man of few words, but when he talked you wanted to listen. When he shared his soulful belly laugh, you couldn't help but laugh with him. His philosophy in life was one of beautiful simplicity. He was known for being patient, kind, and generous to all he met.
Gizmos and gadgets, great food, fine wine, and a "severely" cold martini were among his favorite earthly pleasures. His love of family was always his number one priority.
He is survived by his father Triantafyllos Christos Dimopoulos and his mother Garyfalia Sgourides Dimopoulos of Hrisohorafa, Greece, his wife of 30 years Kathryn McCloskey Dimopoulos of St. Thomas, USVI, his son Christos John Dimopoulos of St. Thomas, USVI, daughter Magdalena Garyfalia Dimopoulos of St. Thomas, USVI, his brother Christos Triantafyllos Dimopoulos and his wife Nusa of Worcester, Massachusetts, as well as many other family members, and countless friends.
Visitation will be held at O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home at 592 Park Ave, Worcester, Massachusetts 01603 from 3-5 PM on Sunday February 10th, with a service to follow. Additionally, a celebration of John's life will take place in St. Thomas (date to be established at a later time).
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at 34 Washington St, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts 02481.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019