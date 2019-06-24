|
|
John C. Dombrowski,72
SHREWSBURY - John C. Dombrowski, Sr., 72, of Shrewsbury died unexpectedly from complications related to cancer on Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home.
Born in Worcester, the son of the late Kazimier S. "Charles" Dombrowski and Lillian (Allaire) Dombrowski Dwyer, John was raised and educated in Shrewsbury graduating from Shrewsbury High School in 1965. In 1967, he was ordered into active duty. In December of 1968 he was honorably discharged from the United States Navy. Upon his return home, John began working in automotive repair which he enjoyed until his retirement and beyond.
While not working on cars and tackling any home improvement project known to man, he enjoyed fishing, music, movies and was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. In his retirement, he became a proficient online deal hunter, scouring Craigslist for bargains he thought he, family, or friends might need. Of late, John became interested in Nascar and managed to teach himself to play the drums. John especially enjoyed just spending time with family and his best friend Joe Samalis.
John is survived by his children, Tanya G. Morin and her husband Joseph of Barre, Tina L. King and her husband Steven of Worcester, John C. "Kaz" Dombrowski, Jr. and his wife Merrilly of Willow Street, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Alanya T. Morin, Colby A. Morin, Tiana A. Morin, Natalya A. Morin, Brendon J. King, Bradley J. King, W. Kaz Dombrowski, Katie G. Dombrowski, Zak J. Dombrowski, Kamie A. Dombrowski, Jason A. Dufresne, great grandson Jaxon T. Dombrowski; siblings Ronald F. Dombrowski of Rutland, Gary S. Dombrowski of Shrewsbury, Rob L. Dombrowski of New Hampshire, Paul A. Dombrowski of Holyoke, Laurie J. Falk of New Mexico, Cheryle J. Spaeth of Florida, Charlene M. McDonald of Westborough, Denyse L. Smith of Shrewsbury. John was predeceased by his sister Gayle A. Thibeault. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Voluntary Services (Boston Fisher House 5009), VA Boston Healthcare System, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with John's family between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. A funeral service for John will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday in the funeral home. Burial will be in private. To leave a note of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 24 to June 25, 2019