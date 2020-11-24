1/1
John Donahue
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Donahue, 95

NORTHBOROUGH/PAXTON - John J. Donahue, 95, of Northborough and formerly of Paxton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary M. (Joyce) Donahue, in 2016.

Born in Leicester and raised in Worcester, John was one of three sons born to the late John F. and Mary A. (O'Neil) Donahue. He graduated as President and Valedictorian of his class from St. Peter's High School in Worcester, later graduating from College of the Holy Cross in 1950. John received his Master's degree in English from Worcester State College. He began his 37-year teaching career in Worcester Public Schools at Chandler Junior High School, with English and Latin, and then taught English at Classical High School. He retired after many years of teaching English at Doherty Memorial High School. John and his beloved Mary settled in Paxton to raise their family and lived there until 2015.

John loved animals, especially birds and dogs, raising Afghan hounds. He also loved music and enjoyed opera, symphony, and classical. John played the piano and was the organist at St. Columba Church in Paxton for many years.

He is survived by his son, David M. Donahue, of San Francisco, CA; his brothers, Robert E. Donahue and his wife Janice, of Northborough, and Paul F. Donahue, of Framingham; as well as fourteen nieces and nephews: John Donahue, Kevin Donahue, Mary Kuta, Dan Donahue, Jim Donahue, Anne Donahue, Robert Donahue, Nora Biggins, Austin Joyce, Maryellen Joyce, Peter Joyce, Paul Joyce, John Joyce, and Phil Joyce.

John will be remembered as a kind, gentle soul who would do anything for anyone. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.

His family would like to thank the entire staff of Whitney Place in Northborough and his caregivers at UMass Memorial, for their kindness and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to College of the Holy Cross at www.holycross.edu/alumni/support

John's funeral Mass will be held privately for his family, and burial will be with his wife and parents at St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family, or to share a fond memory of John, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved