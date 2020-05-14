|
|
John J. Donnelly
Fernandina Beach - After an amazing life of over 100 years, John J. Donnelly passed away surrounded by his family in Fernandina Beach, FL on May 12, 2020. John was born on June 29, 1919 to the late Mary and John Donnelly in Clinton, Massachusetts. John is a veteran of the World War II, honorably serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps from July 1943 to October 1945. During the war he took part in the Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe Air Offensive campaigns.
John met the love of his life, Barbara and they married on June 25, 1949. They celebrated John's 100 Birthday and their 70th Anniversary in their home town of Clinton in June of 2019. John and Barbara have seven children; six girls and one boy, who were all brought up in Clinton. During our childhood, the highlight of the weekend with Dad was our Friday night walks to the Clinton football games, ice skating on Mossy Pond, skiing Snake Hill and yearly summer vacations in our rental cottage along the Ocean in Wells Maine, with our Grandmother, Nana.
After retirement, John and Barbara had a winter home in Florida that they loved to "escape the New England winters". They enjoyed more than 30 years wintering in Florida and returning home every year to their home in Clinton. They were avid bikers and would ride the rail trails in Cape Cod, New Hampshire and in Florida. Even in their later years, they would average 75-100 miles of biking per week.
John was predeceased by his Father, James Donnelly Sr., Mother, Mary (Burke) Donnelly, Brother, James Donnelly and Grandson, Andrew Wright that he fondly called "Little Andrew".
He leaves behind his loving wife, Barbara Donnelly; daughters; Patricia Johnson, Kathleen (Claudio) Ditullio, Maureen (Lawrence) Abramson, Pamela (Paul) Guyette all from Fernandina Beach, FL; Susan Wright of Milford, NH, Paula (Fred) Bryson of Waltham, MA and son; John (Robin) Donnelly Jr. of Groton, MA; 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date with the immediate family. We are truly blessed to have "Our Dad" in our lives. Rest in Peace Dad… Until we see you again.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com
Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 14 to May 22, 2020