John F. Dowd, 77
WORCESTER - John F. Dowd, Sr., 77, retired Worcester Police Officer passed away Tuesday, March 24 at home.
In the lobby of the Worcester Police Department hangs The Paul Campbell award. This award is presented to an officer who exemplifies longevity, resourcefulness and an unshakeable commitment to the department and community as a whole. John was the first recipient of this well-deserved award. He served the City of Worcester for 42 years in many capacities including the special undercover unit, vice squad, lake patrol, and hostage negotiations, though most knew him as a neighborhood cop. His career culminated on what is known as the "last half," or the overnight shift where he worked his last day in 2007 with five of his sons, also Worcester Police Officers. A sixth son has joined the force since then, bearing John's badge.
John met his wife to be, MaryAnn Roland at a dance in Worcester and they married in 1969. John and MaryAnn settled in to the Lincoln and Burncoat section of Worcester, where they would raise their eight sons. Besides his wife of 50 years. John leaves, his sons, John F. Dowd, Jr. and his wife Christine of Auburn, Thomas W. Dowd and his wife Heather of Hubbardston, Kevin M. Dowd of Worcester, Michael P. Dowd and his wife Mary of Worcester, Daniel P. Dowd of Worcester, Paul B. Dowd and his wife Christine of Jefferson, Eric S. Dowd and his wife Karlee of Worcester, and William D. Dowd of Auburn; twelve grandchildren, Siobhan, Laura, Shannon, Kelsey, Hannah, Luke, Paul Jr., Matthew, Zachary, Tenleigh, Gianna and Sophia; three siblings, Mary Morawski and her husband Joseph of Worcester, Elizabeth "Betty" Pierce and her husband Harry of Shrewsbury, and Bernard Dowd of Worcester, and nieces and nephews. His sister, Joann Brosnan, predeceased him.
He was born in Worcester, son of Walter and Helen (Doheny) Dowd and graduated from Saint Peter's High School, Leicester Junior College and Curry College.
He was a member of St. Bernard's Church, the Knights of Columbus Alhambra Council #88 and many fraternal police organizations.
Due to the current health crisis of Covid19 and resulting government restrictions, there will be no calling hours and John's Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund at www.nleomf.org, Saint Jude's Children Research Hospital at or to Boys Town at www.boystown.org. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home. To place an on-line condolence, please visit.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020