John F. Doyle, 78
Clinton - John F. Doyle, 78, passed away peacefully at Leominster Hospital on Sunday, February 23, 2020 following a period of declining health. John is pre-deceased by his loving companion of twenty-six years, Ruth Ann (Langley) Smith. He is survived by extended family and dear friends, notably the Burke and Bradshaw family in Clinton. John was born in Clinton to the late John & Alice (Flaherty) Doyle. He graduated from the Clinton High School and was employed as a machine operator for Nypro, Inc. for nearly thirty years until retiring. Known for his quick wit and kind soul, John made friends wherever he traveled. He most enjoyed afternoons at his favorite fishing spot along the Wachusett Reservoir and the guilty pleasure of scratching tickets at the Honey Farms in West Boylston. He enjoyed long walks and loved animals, especially his adoring cats Pinky and Midnight. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a period of calling hours prior from 9:30-10AM. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020