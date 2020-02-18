|
|
John Duffy, 66
Hopkinton, MA - John Alan (Al) Duffy of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, passed away on January 17, 2020 in Delray Beach, Florida, at the age of 66, peacefully with his sons by his side. He was born on May 10, 1953, in Concord, MA to John J. and Joanne L. (MacDonald) Duffy, and graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1971.
A longtime resident of Hopkinton and later Worcester, John moved to Delray Beach in 2015 after retiring from a more than 30-year career in the natural gas industry. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, reminiscing about his Chevelle SS, and most of all spending time with family.
John is survived by his three sons, John (Joe) Duffy of Seattle, WA, Sean Duffy of Upton, MA, and James Duffy, of Cambridge, MA; his brother, Peter Duffy, of Yorktown, VA; three grandchildren, Javier, Lola, and Eva; and his nieces and nephews, Chris, Lisbeth, Jennifer, JJ, and Amanda, who knew him as "Uncle Alan." He is preceded in death by his parents Joanne and John Duffy and his sisters Jacqueline (Jacqui) and Patty Duffy.
At his request, John will be cremated and a small private memorial will be held at Otter Point at Acadia National Park in Maine where he enjoyed vacationing and fishing with his family and children growing up. For details on the memorial, please contact one of his sons.
In lieu of a funeral ceremony, please send donations in John's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Online condolences and memories may be shared at http://john-alan-duffy.forevermissed.com/.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020