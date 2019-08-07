|
Dr. John A. Ellis, Sr., 90
Lancaster - Dr. John A. Ellis, Sr., 90, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, surrounded by his loving family.
John was born in Manhattan, NY to the late Anna (Eren) and William G Ellis on February 21, 1929. He attended Atlantic Union College and graduated from Loma Linda University in 1959. He was a Quartermaster Corp Veteran of the Korean War in the US ARMY. During his enlistment he did extensive medical research that was directly involved with the NASA Moon Exploration project. He had his own Medical Practice on Central Street in Hudson and was a staff member for Marlborough Hospital for 40 years. John was a member of the American Medical Association, The American Academy of Family Physicians as well as The American Legion.
John is survived by his wife Sally A Ellis of Lancaster, one son John A Ellis Jr of Vienne ME and five step children Linda (Clark) Devlin of Buzzards Bay MA, Michael Clark of Scituate RI, Kevin Clark of Billerica MA, Elizabeth (Clark) McAbee of Atkinson NH, Paul Clark of Hudson MA and his beloved dog Gronk.. John had 16 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
John is preceded in death by his late wife Marilynn (Musek) Ellis, a son Donald Ellis and his brother William (Bill) Ellis Jr.
A period of visitation will be held from 4pm until 7 pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Village Church, 75 Sawyer St, South Lancaster, MA with Pastor Robert Sierra officiating. A private burial will follow at the Bourne National Cemetery on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Dr. John A. Ellis, to Amazing Facts, PO Box 1058, Roseville, CA 95678.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019