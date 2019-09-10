Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
John O. Erickson, 51

Worcester - John O. Erickson passed away on Thursday, Sept 5th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at UMass Hospital. He leaves his mother Nancy M. Stanley of Spencer; three sisters Nancy M. Erickson and her husband David of Auburn, Brandy M. Lauzon of Millbury and Cindy M. Day and her husband Chad of Millbury, along with niece's, nephew's, aunts, uncles and cousins. John was predeceased by his father, John O. Erickson and his sister Denise M. Gianfriddo. John was born in Worcester and was a lifelong resident. He was a roofer his whole life and loved it. John was an avid New England Sports fan, especially the New England Patriot's. He loved traveling and going on cruises with family and friends. John will be deeply missed, he was loved by all who knew him.

The family will gather and receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday (Sept 13th) in the Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home 298 Grafton Street, Worcester, MA 01604.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
