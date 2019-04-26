|
John E. Evans, 62
Worcester - John E. Evans, 62, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born and raised in Worcester, John was the son of Francis Evans and Mary (Perry) Splaine Evans and lived most of his life in Worcester. He attended North High School with the class of 1974. John honorably served on the USS Mullinnix in the U. S. Navy from August of 1973 till July of 1977.
John worked 31 years as a letter carrier in Shrewsbury for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of The American Legion, the Shrewsbury Sportsman's Club, Sawyers Bowling League, Worcester Dart League and Clearview Country Club in Millbury. He also enjoyed playing softball and following and rooting for the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and the University of Tennessee Football team.
He was selfless by nature and always looking to help a friend. John was known for his spontaneous and hidden acts of charity and spent most of his retirement days volunteering his time driving friends to appointments and special events. He loved playing Keno, particularly at 3 G's Sportsbar on Millbury St. in Worcester where he was affectionately known as "Juke Box John."
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his brother, Andrew B. "Brad" Splaine and his wife, Sandra of Oakham; a sister, Sister Paula Marie Splaine, Daughters of St. Paul, Jamaica Plain Boston; nephews and nieces, Margaret, David, Mary, Christopher, Jennifer, Abigail and Betsey; and his best friends of 40 years, Jim and Nancy Gregory of Shrewsbury. Besides his parents, John is predeceased by two sisters, Katherine Nielsen and Paula Splaine, a nephew, Michael and a niece, Rogetta. He also left several grand nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with John's family from 10 to 11:30 am on Tuesday, April 30, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden, followed by a service honoring his life at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Veteran's Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019