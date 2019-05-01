|
John J Fanning
Delray Beach, FL - John J. Fanning of Delray Beach, FL. (formerly of Shrewsbury MA), passed away March 29, 2019 at the age of 78. John is survived by his wife, Sharon (Powderly) Fanning and his three children- Richard Fanning of Milton, MA, Stephanie George of Greenfield, MA, and Erin Fanning of Seattle, WA.
A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Cyprian Keys, 284 East Temple St. Boylston, MA.
A full obituary can be viewed at: https://www.boyntonmemorial.com/obituary/john-fanning
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 6, 2019