John J. Farland, Sr., 65
North Oxford - John J. Farland, Sr., 65, of Leicester Street, died suddenly on Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. He is survived by four children, John J. Farland Jr. and his wife Leah of Worcester, James D. Rolfe and his wife Connie of Three Rivers, Chadd D. Rolfe and his wife Susan of West Roxbury, and Lisa Bonin of Auburn; his sister, Linda M. Dickson of Oxford; his niece, Brandi A. Dickson of Oxford; 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, David E. Farland who died in 1998. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Conrad R. and Evelyn A. (Cormier) Farland.
Mr. Farland was a car salesman and entrepreneur throughout his life. He was a member of the New England Country Music Club. He enjoyed country music, classic cars, and was an avid sailor.
Memorial calling hours are Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. at the conclusion of calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at North Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clara Barton Camp for Children with Diabetes, P.O. Box 356, North Oxford, MA 01537.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 17 to May 19, 2019