John O. Faucher, Sr., 98
BOYLSTON - John O. Faucher, Sr., 98, of Boylston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the St. Francis Home.
John was born in Worcester, a son of the late Ovida and Eva (Benoit) Faucher. He grew up in Worcester where he attended Worcester Public Schools and later moved to Boylston in 1957. John enlisted in the United States Army serving his country in WWII in Guam and Sipan with the 39th General Hospital Medical Corps. He was the proud recipient of the Good Conduct Medal and Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with a Bronze Star for his time spent there.
John worked as a receiver for Winter Hills Frozen Foods retiring in 1987 after 25 years. He was a member of St. Mary of the Hills Church, the Harold Keith VFW Post, the Knights of Columbus and the West Boylston Lodge of Masons all in Boylston.
John's wife of 59 years, Edith (Copper) Faucher passed away in October of 2005. He is survived by his son, Michael F. Faucher and his wife Cynthia Casey of Sutton; his daughter, Mary Ann Faucher of Dallas, TX; his sister, Avis Stachura of Sumpter, SC; six grandchildren, Melissa LeClair and her husband William, Jonathan Faucher and his wife Kim, Eva Trussell and her husband Nathan, Justin Wall, Michael Faucher and Matthew Faucher; eight great grandchildren, Devyn, William, Sydney, Grace, Charlotte, Tyson, Shepherd and Nash; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two sons, John O. Faucher, Jr. and Arthur Faucher; two brothers, Robert and Norman Faucher.
Services for John will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Liturgy of the Word Service at 10 am in St. Mary of the Hills Church, 630 Cross St., Boylston. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Boylston. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours on Friday, April 19th from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John can be made to: , P.O Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123. To share your thoughts and memories of John, please visit his personal guestbook at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019