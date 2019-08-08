Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Resources
More Obituaries for John Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Flynn Jr.


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Flynn Jr. Obituary
John J. Flynn Jr., 69

West Boylston - John J. Flynn Jr., 69, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at UMass Memorial Healthcare - University Campus, Worcester. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 11th at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 12th at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richard's Ave., Paxton. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition of the Telegram and Gazette.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now