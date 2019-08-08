|
|
John J. Flynn Jr., 69
West Boylston - John J. Flynn Jr., 69, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at UMass Memorial Healthcare - University Campus, Worcester. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 11th at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 12th at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richard's Ave., Paxton. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition of the Telegram and Gazette.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019