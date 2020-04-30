Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Flynn


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" Flynn Obituary
John I. "Jack" Flynn, noted Worcester-area media and community personality.

North Oxford - John I. "Jack" Flynn - Well-known Worcester-area broadcaster and corporate executive Jack Flynn signed off for the last time on April 28, 2020, at the age of 86.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Oxford Free Public Library or St. Ann's Parish in North Oxford.

Due to gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a private graveside service will be held at North Cemetery in Oxford. A public memorial Mass will be held at a later date. The full obituary notice will also appear in the Telegram at the time of the public memorial. To read the full notice now or leave a message of condolence, please visit

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -