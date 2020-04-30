|
John I. "Jack" Flynn, noted Worcester-area media and community personality.
North Oxford - John I. "Jack" Flynn - Well-known Worcester-area broadcaster and corporate executive Jack Flynn signed off for the last time on April 28, 2020, at the age of 86.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Oxford Free Public Library or St. Ann's Parish in North Oxford.
Due to gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a private graveside service will be held at North Cemetery in Oxford. A public memorial Mass will be held at a later date. The full obituary notice will also appear in the Telegram at the time of the public memorial. To read the full notice now or leave a message of condolence, please visit
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020