John M. Foley, 84
WORCESTER - John M. Foley, 84, of Worcester passed away Wednesday, October 23.
He leaves his wife of 60 years, Virginia M. (Cicio) Foley; three children, Michael Foley, Chris Foley and Kathleen Masiello; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Butler of Boise, ID and Kathleen Mazour of Vancover, WA. He was predeceased by his brothers, Richard and Noel and his sisters, Theresa, Shirley and Dorothy. He was born in Worcester, son of Michael and Leah (Ducharme) Foley and served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War.
John worked for the Worcester Airport for many years and retired from the College of the Holy Cross. He was active throughout his youth and adult life in many sports and had a great love for playing golf.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Hermitage Nursing Center for their loving care and compassion and to Ken Bigelow for his friendship and support.
Keeping with John's wishes there will be no funeral services. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019