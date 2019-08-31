|
John "Jack" W. Friberg
Parkdale, OR - John "Jack" W. Friberg passed away on August 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by family in Parkdale, Oregon. Jack, born January 12, 1943 was 76 years of age at the time of his passing. A private family committal service will be held at the Rural Glen Cemetery in Hubbardston, Massachusetts. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019