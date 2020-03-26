Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for John Furmanick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jash" Furmanick

John "Jash" Furmanick Obituary
John "Jash" A. Furmanick, 76

STERLING - John "Jash" A. Furmanick,76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare–University Campus. Born in Worcester and raised in Sterling, he was a son of the late John and Hedwig (Sulkoski) Furmanick. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

Jash lived his simple life to the fullest. He could often be found at Choey Lee's enjoying a Mai Tai or two. Above all else, was the love he had for his family. Those who knew him best will remember him for having the biggest heart and as a man who would help anyone in need.

He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his daughter, Jackie Giroux of Sterling; his son, Joseph Furmanick of Colorado; a sister, Elaine Brown of Sterling; a brother, Richard Furmanick of Sterling; three grandchildren, Nick Giroux, Clay Furmanick and Ashley Furmanick; step-children, Christine, William, John Paul and Sharon Oser and their families; and many nieces and nephews including his goddaughter, Lisa Stanislaw with whom he shared a special relationship. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, John Furmanick and a sister, Joan (Kush) Morse.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UMass Memorial Office of Philanthropy, 365 Plantation Street, Biotech One, Worcester, MA 01605. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles-Sterling Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
