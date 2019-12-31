Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loreto Church
Worcester, MA
John A. Gagliastro, 79

Worcester - John A. Gagliastro, 79, of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 30, 2019 at UMass Hospital.

Calling Hours will be on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Loreto Church, Worcester.

A complete obituary will be in the Telegram on Friday or can be found now at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
