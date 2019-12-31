|
John A. Gagliastro, 79
Worcester - John A. Gagliastro, 79, of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 30, 2019 at UMass Hospital.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.
Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Loreto Church, Worcester.
A complete obituary will be in the Telegram on Friday or can be found now at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020