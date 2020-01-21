|
|
John T Gentile, 83
Worcester - John T Gentile, 83, passed away surrounded by the ones he loved Sunday, January 19, 2020. A period of calling hours will be held Thursday, January 23, from 9:30 to 11:30 am followed in the funeral home by his funeral service at 11:30 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Burial with military honors will follow in St John Cemetery. For more information please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020