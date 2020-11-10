John D. Gerolomo, 62
Rutland - John D. Gerolomo, 62, of Rutland, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.
John is survived by his love of forty-four years, his wife, Gail (Engvall) Gerolomo; two daughters, Christina M. Gerolomo of Northbridge and Kimberly R. Gerolomo Kennedy and her husband Corey of Myrtle Beach, SC; a brother, Stephen W. Gerolomo and his fiancé Tina Mascia of Worcester; two brothers in law, Gregory M. Engvall and his wife Bernadette of Auburn and Gary A. Engvall and his wife Margaret of Cranston, RI; four nephews, Tom and Anthony Gerolomo, Eric and Wesley Engvall; two grand-dogs, Achilles and Brody. John was born in Worcester, son of the late, Frank W. and Mary (Sbrogna) Gerolomo. He graduated from Worcester Vocational High School and lived here before moving to Rutland in 1996.
John worked as an industrial mechanic for Wyman-Gordon Company in Grafton for over thirty-nine years, before retiring this year, due to his illness. He was a member of the American Steel Workers Union and the Men's Biscegliese Society. He enjoyed riding his Harley, golfing, and spending time with his family, both at home and on vacation. He enjoyed camping and playing KENO.
Calling Hours for John will be on Saturday morning, November 14, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, followed by service at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
*Social Distancing and the use of a face mask will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, by visiting www.jimmyfund.org
or to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, by visiting www.stjude.org
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found atwww.mercadantefuneral.com