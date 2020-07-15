John A. Gilmartin, 95Worcester - John A. Gilmartin, 95, of Worcester and Narragansett, RI., a retired Telephone Company employee and a World War II Navy Vereran, died of natural causes on July 14, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center.He leaves his beloved wife of 64 years, Frances H. (Murzycki) Gilmartin. John was born in Worcester in 1925, son of Bernard F. and Louise (Holmquist) Gilmartin and attended Worcester Public Schools. John leaves six children, John K. of Worcester, James M. and his wife, Bette of Yarmouth Port, MA, Gerald F. and his wife, Krisztina of Sarasota, FL, Joseph P. and his wife, Paula of Boylston, Judith A. Anderson and her husband, Burke of Hopkinton, MA and Jean M. Gilmartin of Jupiter, FL. John was devoted to his family, his ten grandchildren (Jill, Jamie, Colin, Kara, Kelsey, Emily, Brendon, Meghan, Kaitlyn, and Ryan), and five great grandchildren (Bette, Rowan, Rosie, Lucien, and Willa).Besides his parents, he was predeceased by six brothers: Vincent, Robert, Paul, Bernard, Edward and Richard, and his sister, Barbara DeMarco. He is survived by one brother, William of Naples, Florida.In 1943, at the age of 17, he left High School and he proudly served his country during World War II and became part of the "Greatest Generation". He served in the Navy Air Corps as an Aviation Medical Technician assigned to the North Atlantic Theatre of Operations. He was honorably discharged in 1946 as a Pharmacist Mate 2nd Class. He was one of the five Gilmartin brothers that served in the US Navy during World War II. John graduated from Commerce High School and attended both Becker College and Worcester State College.Mr. Gilmartin was a Marketing Manager for the New England Telephone Company, now Verizon, for 32 years. He was also employed by several Government Agencies since 1950, starting with the Veterans Administration in Washington, D.C. In 1985, he was hired to be a Contract Representative for the Tax Payer Service Division of the Internal Revenue Service in their Worcester Office. Jack retired from the IRS in 1990.He was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of the Angels Church. He was an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Gilmartin was also a Charter Member of the American Legion Main South Post #341 and served as it's Commander. On June 1, 2005 the National Commander of the American Legion, honored him for his 60 years of faithful and dedicated allegiance.Jack was an avid golfer and an active supporter of both Professional and Amateur Golf in the area. He served as Vice Chairman of the Planning and Implementation Committee for the 33 PGA Tour events held at Pleasant Valley Country Club. He also volunteered on the Senior Tour working the Bank of Boston Classic at Nashawtuc Country Club in Concord.For the past 28 years, Jack and his wife spent most of their winters in Jupiter, Florida. He was an avid reader of Irish History and traveled to Ireland with family to compile data for the writing of a genealogy study of the Gilmartin / Kilmartin Family History.The Gilmartin family would like to thank the caregivers who cared for Mr. Gilmartin at home: Gertrude, Eunice, and especially Eileen. The family would also like to thank the doctors/nurses who cared for Mr. Gilmartin in the Critical Care Unit at Memorial Hospital in Worcester MA.Family and friends are invited to celebrate Mr. Gilmartin's life with a funeral Mass on Monday, July 20th at 11:00am at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St., Worcester. There will be no calling hours. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.