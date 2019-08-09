|
John F. Gosselin 81
Sturbridge - John F. Gosselin, 81 of Lane 8, Sturbridge formerly of Northbridge died Wednesday August, 7 at UMASS University Campus.
He leaves his wife of 37 years Patricia (LaFountain) Gosselin, a son James A. and his wife Donna Gosselin of Northbridge, a daughter Ruth Dumas of Grafton, a step son Gary Curtis of Sturbridge, 4 step daughters Karen Lavallee of Worcester, Gail Arduini of Worcester, Andrea Arduini of Charlton, Robin Sandman of Sturbridge. A brother Leonard "Peter" Gosselin of Northbridge, 1 sister Jean Chidi of GA., and a cousin Rose Tait of Saratoga, NY. 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son John Gosselin in 1990.
He was born in Worcester, the son of the late J. Leonard and Bertha (Winoski) Gosselin, lived in the area many years. Graduated from Worcester Boys Trade and took classes at UMass Agricultural School. He was a mechanic for the Town of Dudley for many years. John specialized in repairing diesel trucks, and at one time he owned Gosselin Trucking Company and Oxford Garage Repair.
He was a member of the Charlton Beagle Club where he played Santa Claus at their many Christmas events. He was the recipient of over 100 trophies and was New England Archery champion.
Funeral service will be held at 8:30 p.m. on Monday August 12, 2019 in the Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy Street in Southbridge MA. Calling hours are 7:00-8:30 p.m. prior to the service in the funeral home.
On line guest book is available at WWW.BelangerFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019