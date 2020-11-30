1/1
John Graham
1930 - 2020
John S. Graham

Harvard - John Seaver Graham, son of the late Warren and Mary Graham, died peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, November 26. With his wife Nancy, John was a longtime resident of Harvard, living in the house he designed on Warren Avenue since 1962.

John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Ellen (Phelps) Graham; his brother Alan Graham and his wife Beverly (Marlborough); his daughters Heather (Cambridge) and Amanda (Devens); his terrific sons-in-law Robert Downing and Clayton Hobart; and his grandchildren Thomas Edward Downing, Elizabeth Graham Downing, and Finnegan John Graham Hobart.

Visiting hours and services are private and will be limited to family due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations in John's memory may be made to:

The Loon Preservation Committee in Moultonborough, NH: https://loon.org/donate/

or The Worcester Food Bank: https://foodbank.org/donate/

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit:

www.badgerfuneral.com

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
