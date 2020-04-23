|
John S. Hall, 58
Port Richey, FL - John S. Hall, formerly of West Boylston passed away Monday, April 20 in Bayonet Point Hospital.
John leaves his two sons that he was very proud of and loved with all of his heart, John S. Hall II of West Boylston and Dylan N. Hall of Palmer; his former wife, Mary-Jo Hall of Worcester; his father, Ralph P. Hall and his wife, Joy of Holden; his mother, Ann M. (Benedict) Katz and her husband, Norman of Covington, LA; two sisters, Katharine H. Dombrowski and her husband, Brian of San Jose, CA and Elizabeth J. Tivnan and her husband, Paul of Rutland; a sister-in-law, Lee R. Hall of Worcester; five nieces and nephews, Karl and James Hall, Brian Dombrowski, Tory Brown and Meagan Lamb and great-nieces and nephews. Two brothers, Karl R. Hall and Ralph A. Hall and his niece, Eva L. Hall predeceased him.
John was born in Holden and grew up in West Boylston, then Worcester and attended Worcester Academy. He traveled all over the country visiting nearly every state while working for his father's business, Hall Brothers, Inc. before moving to California where he co-founded Exhibit Emporium, Inc. in San Jose. As the company grew, he moved his family back to Massachusetts to open a showroom office facility. It was there that he served some of the largest technology companies in the world in helping them to promote and showcase their products at events around the world. He sold the company in 1998. Following, John also co-owned and operated CapCon Logistics, Inc. with his brother Karl and his sister Beth and then moved to Florida in 2010.
John loved his family and friends and had a big heart and was always willing to help a person in need. He was a true patriot, like his ancestors before him. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved skiing, playing hockey and golf, snowmobiling and of course boating and riding his motorcycles. He had a love for science and history and always enjoyed a good John Wayne or Clint Eastwood movie or any Western for that matter. He was a former member of the West Boylston First Congregational church.
Due to the current health crisis and resulting government restrictions, the funeral service for John to Celebrate his Life will be held in the future at the First Congregational Church. Burial will be private in Mt. Vernon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Shelter, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606. Arrangements in the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home, West Boylston.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020