|
|
John B. Hamel, Jr., 73
Clinton - John B. Hamel, Jr., 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Donna Jean (Larini) Hamel; two daughters: Renee M. Campbell, wife of the late Terry A. Campbell, Jr. of Clinton; and Nicole J. Tucci & husband Robert of Leominster; three grandchildren: Jonathan A. Campbell of Delray Beach, FL; Jessica Tucci and Robbie Tucci, both of Leominster; siblings: Jill Chaplis of Worcester; Nancy Messina & husband Paul of Southbridge; Jack Roche of NH; Richard Roche of FL; brothers-in-law, Paul Larini & wife Kathleen of NC; and Peter Larini of FL; nieces, nephews, extended family and several close friends, notably Joe Bacinskas, who faithfully remained by John's side. He is pre-deceased by his brothers Gerald Roche and Robert Roche, and brother-in-law Alan Chaplis.
John was born and raised in Worcester, son of the late John & Mildred (Wynne) Hamel. He graduated from Worcester Boys Trade School, Class of 1964 and Quinsigamond Community College. John enlisted and proudly served our nation in the US Marine Corps Reserves for the next six years. He enjoyed his professional career working as an accountant for the Jamesbury Corp. in Worcester until retiring. John also was the previous owner of Wachusett Liquors in Clinton, which he purchased in 1984, and where he continued to work alongside his wife and children throughout his retirement years. He too made countless friends working part-time with the Home Depot in Biddeford, Maine while living summer months in Wells, and with the Home Depot in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where he and Donna have enjoyed many winters. A Corvette fanatic and proud owner, John has been a long-time member of Corvettes United of Central Massachusetts. Additional enjoyments include traveling, golfing, spending time with family, and helping others in need. John will be forever remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Funeral services with burial at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury, will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of John B. Hamel, Jr. to: The Homer Fund, The Home Depot USA, Inc., 2455 Paces Ferry Road NW, Building C-17, Atlanta, GA 30339. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 20, 2020