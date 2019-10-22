Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hanley


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Hanley Obituary
John R. "Doog" Hanley

Lunenburg - John R. "Doog" Hanley, 67 years old of Lunenburg, died Monday, October 21, 2019 in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 25th, from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster, with funeral Mass at 11am in St. Leos Church, 128 Main St., Leominster. Burial will follow in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. Calling hours in the funeral home are Thursday, October 24th from 5~7pm. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now