John R. "Doog" Hanley
Lunenburg - John R. "Doog" Hanley, 67 years old of Lunenburg, died Monday, October 21, 2019 in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 25th, from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster, with funeral Mass at 11am in St. Leos Church, 128 Main St., Leominster. Burial will follow in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. Calling hours in the funeral home are Thursday, October 24th from 5~7pm. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019