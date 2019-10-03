|
John F. Harvey, 64
HOLDEN -
John F. Harvey, 64, of Holden died Wednesday, October 2nd 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family, after a long courageous battle with cancer. John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Elizabeth E. (May) Harvey; four sons, John R. Harvey and his wife, Deanna of Wenham, Matthew C. Harvey and his wife, Gabrielle, Timothy P. Harvey and his wife, Cristina and Christopher J.J. Harvey all of Boston; his daughter, Cara E. Harvey and her fiancé, John Andreoli of Hoboken, NJ; his brother, Neil R. Harvey of Holden; two sisters, Eileen Perron and her husband, Daniel of Auburn and Sheila Fitzgerald and her husband, Timothy of Shrewsbury; two grandchildren, Emma and Luke Harvey and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Raymond and Claire (Lynch) Harvey; and attended St. John's-Ascension Grammar School, St. John's High School, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. John for many years energetically led the family business Francis Harvey and Sons, Inc. He was a member of St. John's Church and served as past-president of Holden Youth Soccer. While at St. John's High School and WPI he was a member of their football teams, a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at WPI, and was named a Distinguished Alumnus at St. John's in 1999. In 2009, Wachusett Regional High School Theater Guild named him Parent of the Year. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, especially by the ocean.
John by nature was a giving man, and after his diagnosis could be found supporting and mentoring other patients at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. The family expresses their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Dr. Paul Richardson and his dedicated team for the loving care they provided.
His funeral is Saturday, October 5th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with his funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. John's Church, 40 Temple Street. Calling hours are Friday, October 4th from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Food Pantry, 20 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604, St. John's High School, 378 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019