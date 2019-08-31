|
John D. Hathaway 84
Warren - John Drury Hathaway of Warren died peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Hillcrest Commons in Pittsfield while surrounded by family members. Born January 25, 1935 in Ware, he was the son of Henry W. Hathaway and Muriel (Taylor) Hathaway. Raised in Warren, he attended Warren High School and Boston University. He served in the U.S Army from 1954 to 1956 and was stationed in Korea.
John spent many years driving an eighteen wheeler across the country, a vocation he thoroughly enjoyed. He loved writing emails and poetry. But his greatest love was the Boston Red Sox.
He is survived by his two children: Grace Hathaway Cardillo of Lenox and John T (Theresa) Hathaway of Lenox, a sister Mary H. Hayter of Lenox, five grandchildren Lee (Liz) Cardillo, Matthew (Ashley) Cardillo, JT, Trevor and Jaclynn Hathaway and two great-grandchildren Allison and Matthew.
A celebration of life will be held on a date to be announced. A private burial service will be held for the family. Donations in John's memory may be made to a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019