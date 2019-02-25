|
John P. Hawes, Jr., 59
SHREWSBURY/TAMPA, FL - John P. Hawes, Jr. passed away in his home on Tuesday February 19, 2019 in Florida. A calling hour will be held on Thursday Feb 28th from 9:30-10:30 am in the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St, Shrewsbury. Complete obituary will be in Wednesday edition of the paper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019