Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hawes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hawes Jr.


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Hawes Jr. Obituary
John P. Hawes, Jr., 59

SHREWSBURY/TAMPA, FL - John P. Hawes, Jr. passed away in his home on Tuesday February 19, 2019 in Florida. A calling hour will be held on Thursday Feb 28th from 9:30-10:30 am in the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St, Shrewsbury. Complete obituary will be in Wednesday edition of the paper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
Download Now