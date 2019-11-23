|
John S. Heslinga, 82
Millbury - John Simon Heslinga, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in CareOne of Millbury at the age of 82.
John was born June 5, 1937. John lived in Millbury all his life. He always lived in the same house where he grew up. He was polite and personable. He graduated from Millbury High School, class of 1955. John was a gifted athlete in high school. He loved sports: basketball, football, golf, fishing, baseball, skiing and bowling. As a young man, he belonged to the
'No Ketch'em Fishing Club.' He worked at Buck Brothers, Millbury, after high school for a short time.
His career was in banking. John worked at Worcester County National Bank, now Bank of America. John was a Supervisor at the Operations Center, located in the Greendale section of Worcester. He was a member of the 25 Year Club at the bank.
John's heritage is of Finnish and Dutch descent. He is the only child of Aileen (Leppilahti) Heslinga and Simon John Heslinga.
He leaves many cousins.
The family wants to thank the staff at CareOne Millbury, where he lived for several years. Thank you also to the Millbury Senior Center who escorted him to his medical appointments and helped with various home projects.
John's graveside service will be celebrated at Noon on Tuesday, November 26th at Riverdale Cemetery, Providence Road in Northbridge. Please omit flowers; donations in John's name may be made to the Friends of the Millbury Seniors, 1 River Street, Millbury, MA 01527.
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019