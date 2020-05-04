|
|
John C. Hill, 82
DOUGLAS - John C. Hill, 82, of Walnut St. died peacefully on Sat. May 2, 2020 at home after a long illness.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sally (Eldridge) Hill; three sons, C. Guy Hill and his wife Donna, W. James Hill and his wife Paula, and J. Daniel Hill and his wife Tracy all of Douglas; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Christopher, Drew, Courtney, Timothy and his wife Alli, Amanda and her husband Chris Stoker, Carolyn and Madelyn; two great-grandchildren, Teagan and Cora, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Joanne and Eleanor. Born in N. Conway, NH on Feb. 26, 1938 he was the son of Charles "Sam" and Arlene (Webster) Hill and lived in Douglas 34 years. Previously he lived in Sherborn, MA.
Mr. Hill was a graduate of Norfolk County Agricultural High School and the Stockbridge School of Agriculture. He dairy farmed in Maine after college then managed a dairy and beef farm in Sherborn for 20 years. He then worked as a driver and plant manager for Varney Brothers Concrete Co. for 18 years. He also successfully showed cattle at State Fairs in the Northeast, PA, and NY. He retired after suffering a heart attack and then did horse drawn weddings, hayrides and sleigh rides until his final retirement. He loved animals, and was skilled in horsemanship. A member of the Future Farmers of America, he drove a team of horses at Old Sturbridge Village. He will be remembered as a true gentleman who loved and wanted the best for his family.
Because of the COVID-19 Virus, John's Celebration of Life and burial in Douglas Center Cemetery will be at a later date. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to: Salmon VNA and Hospice, 37 Birch St. Milford, MA 01757. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit: www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020