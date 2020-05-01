|
|
John Emery "Jay" Hodgson, Esq., 82
Needham - John Emery "Jay" Hodgson passed away peacefully at Wingate Health Care in Needham, MA surrounded by his loving sons. Jay was born in Worcester, MA on March 3, 1938. He graduated from Northfield Mount Hermon School in 1955. He graduated from Williams College in 1959, where he played lacrosse and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He later spent many years actively involved in the College's Alumni Association. After finishing Williams, he spent three years at the University of Michigan Law School, graduating in 1962. He returned to Worcester and became one of the first partners in Fletcher, Tilton, and Whipple Law Firm; he stayed with the firm for over forty years.
Jay was one of four children born to the late John Hodgson and Margaret "Peggy" (Fowler) Hodgson and was the beloved husband of Julia "Julie" Hodgson who preceded him in death, as did his brother, Jerry Hodgson.
Jay will forever be remembered by his sister Polly Woodworth and his brother, Randy Hodgson and his spouse Susan. He leaves behind his beloved sons, Sam Hodgson of Boston, MA and David Hodgson and his spouse Amanda of Saxtons River, VT as well as step-daughter Sunnie Coovert. He is survived by nine treasured grandchildren, Sam, Sarah, Cassie, Jack, Magdalen, Charles, Jacob, Elizabeth, and Colin. Jay is also survived by nephews and nieces, Chris Woodworth, Tim Hodgson, Katie Hodgson, and Meg Nam, and their families.
Jay devoted much of his time and energy serving on the Board of Trustees of several organizations in the greater Worcester area, most notably Worcester Memorial Hospital. The greatest joys in his life were spending time with family, friends, and loved ones; watching his grandchildren play sports; skiing the Green Mountains of Vermont; wintering at his home on Palm Island in Florida; boating the Intracoastal waterway; and following the Red Sox.
A burial for immediate family will take place at Hope Cemetery in Worcester. The family would like to hold a memorial service in the Worcester area to celebrate Jay's life sometime in the future once the state of Massachusetts allows larger gatherings. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The at . Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020